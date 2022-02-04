Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus Exclusive R.E.D Bot Arrives from Hasbro

Ultra Magnus has been resurrected as Hasbro reveals their newest Walmart Exclusive Transformers R.E.D figure. These non-transforming 6" figures caper ether impressive detail of the Autobot and Decepticons like never before. The line has been getting quite extensive, and it looks like some new figures are heading our way, including a G1 inspired Ultra Magnus. This highly poseable Transformers figure has 28 points of articulation, 39 deco ops, and will come with a nice set of accessories. Inspired by the 186 G1 toy release, Ultra Magnus comes with 3 alternate hands, a blaster, Energon Axe, and will have an opening chest. Priced at $22.99, this Transformers R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] figure is a Walmart Exclusive, is set to release in March 2022, and pre-orders are live through Walmart and Hasbro Pulse here.

"Enhance your Transformers collection with R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] figures. These 6-inch scale figures are inspired by iconic Transformers characters from throughout the Transformers universe, including G1, Transformers: Prime, Beast Wars, and beyond. R.E.D. figures do not convert, allowing us to enhance the robot mode with a sleek, "kibble-free" form. Highly poseable with 39 deco ops, this Ultra Magnus R.E.D. figure was designed to bring collectors our most screen-accurate version of the character to display on their shelf. The dependable Autobot soldier inspired by the 1986 G1 toy release features 28 points of articulation. Includes 3 alt hands, blaster and Energon Axe accessories."

