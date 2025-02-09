Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Rescue Bot Heatwave Comes to Life with Hasbro

Hasbro is back with some brand new releases for Transformers Age of the Primes including the arrival of Rescue Bot Heatwave

Article Summary Hasbro releases 7" Rescue Bot Heatwave toy, transforming in 29 steps, adding to Transformers Age of the Primes line.

Heatwave comes with Energon axe, heat blaster, and ladder for realistic play, reflecting show's rescue themes.

Pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $34.99, with availability in August 2025; Chase and other bots also featured.

Transformers Age of the Primes explores the first bots, offering articulated figures for dynamic action poses.

Transformers: Rescue Bots introduced a new generation of fans to the heroic Autobots, focusing on teamwork, problem-solving, and rescue missions rather than warfare. This kid series was well-liked, and Hasbro is finally giving the Rescue Bots action figure that deserves their heroism. Following the debut of Autobot Chase last year, Heatwave, the team's fearless leader, is now here and ready for action. He will stand at 7" tall and transform into his fire truck in 29 steps. Plenty of elements and details from the Rescue Bot Transformers series are featured here, which is a nice touch.

Heatwave will also come with an Energon axe, a heat blaster, and ladder accessories to make sure he can get the job done. It is nice to see an expansion of the Transformers toy line to a series like this, and Heatwave is set to arrive in August 2025. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $34.99. Be sure to snag up Chase while you can, and be on the lookout for Boulder and Blades in the future to form Rescue Force Sigma-17.

Transformers Age of the Primes – Rescue Bot Heatwave

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Rescue Bot Heatwave action figure! This 7-inch Rescue Bot Heatwave action figure converts between robot mode and fire truck mode in 29 steps."

"Includes Energon axe, heat blaster, and ladder accessories. The Rescue Bot Heatwave figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Transformers: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality."

