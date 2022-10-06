Transformers Soundwave Enters Shattered Glass with Hasbro

I have always thought it was a fantastic concept to see heroes become the villains and the villains as the heroes. In the transformers universe, that concept comes to like with the Shattered Glass Universe as the Decepticons are the heroes of this story. That is right, Optimus Prime is the big bad, and Megatron and his band of heroes are here to save the world in this topsy-turvy universe. Hasbro has been slowly releasing some pretty incredible, Shattered Glass Transformers Generations figures and a new one has arrived as Soundwave joins the fight. The selfless Decepticon communications office is nothing less than spectacular with a new all-white design and transforms into his cassette player mode in 18 steps. His slick bandana is not his only feature as Laserbeak and Ravage Micromaster are also included and can fit inside his tape deck. Soundwave is a necessary hero to any mission, and it is priced at $62.99, is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, and is set for a December 2023 release, and pre-orders are located here.

Soundwave Joins Hasbro's Shattered Glass Collection

"The Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection shatters everything fans know about the Transformers robots in an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots. The Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Soundwave & IDW's Shattered Glass— Soundwave (Exclusive Hasbro Pulse Variant Cover) is a Voyager Class figure that depicts the selfless Decepticon communications officer with deco and details inspired by the Shattered Glass Universe."

"The Soundwave figure converts from robot to cassette player mode in 18 steps and comes with three blaster accessories. The figure also includes Laserbeak and Ravage Micromaster figures that convert from robot to cassette mode in 4 and 7 steps. The Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Soundwave & IDW's Shattered Glass— Soundwave (Exclusive Hasbro Pulse Variant Cover) is available for pre-order now exclusively on Hasbro Pulse. "

