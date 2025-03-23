Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: The Movie Autobot Perceptor Coming Soon from Hasbro

Return to the events of Transformers: The Movie with Hasbro as they debut their latest Deluxe figure with Autobot Perceptor

Includes iconic cassettes Ratbat and Ramhorn, transforming into a bat and rhino in 4 and 7 steps.

Deluxe Perceptor features movie-inspired details, converting to microscope mode in 17 steps.

Get your Transformers collection rolling with this Target Exclusive set, priced at $34.99, releasing July 2025.

Hasbro is back with a new Studio Series release for Transformers: The Movie with an updated yet revised reissue. This set brings back the Autobot scientist Perceptor as he is ready for action using his smarts and analytics to save the day. This specific version brings the Autobot from the Transformers: The Movie (1986), where he was the one to assess Optimus Prime's fatal wounds. Perceptor is not returning all by himself either as Hasbro has also included Ramhorm and Ratbat, two iconic transforming cassettes for this set.

Ramhorn is a heroic Autobot cassette that transforms into a mechanical rhinoceros in 7 steps. While Ratbat is a Decepticon cassette and is under Soundwave's command, it transforms into a robotic bat in 4 steps. Perceptor, on the other hand, converts into a microscope in just 17 steps and will come with a blaster accessory. This Deluxe Transformers: The Movie set is priced at $34.99 and is set as a Target Exclusive with a July 2025 release, so expect them on shelves before pre-orders even ship.

Transformers: The Movie Studio Series – Autobot Perceptor

"Bring the epic action of Transformers: The Movie from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) Deluxe Class Autobot Perceptor action figure and 2.5-inch (6 cm) cassette Ratbat and Ramhorn figures, inspired by the Communication Tower Assault scene! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories and articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses."

"Convert the Studio Series Autobot Perceptor action figure from robot to microscope mode in 17 steps. Convert Ratbat figure from cassette to bat mode in 4 steps. Convert Ramhorn figure from cassette to rhino in 7 steps. Look for more Transformers Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)!"

