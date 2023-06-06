Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, Threezero, transformers

Transformers Ultra Magnus MDLX Figures Coming Soon from threezero

Threezero is back with some more impressive MDLX releases from the world of Transformers with Ultra Magnus joining the fight

Your Transformers MDLX collection is about to get a heroic upgrade as threezero debuts their latest figure. Ultra Magnus has arrived to save the day with an impressive new figure that features a die-cast frame. He will stand 7" tall, has 48 points of articulation, and is ready to join your Autobot collection. Ultra Magnus will come with a nice set of accessories with an Energon Axe, Ion Blaster, swappable hands, and the Matrix of Leadership. Threezero's MDLX line is truly something special that brings non-transforming Transformers to life and ready loads in detail on their robot form. Ultra Magnus is a beloved hero that will be a fan-favorite character that fans will not want to miss out on bringing home. The Transformers MDLX Ultra Magnus figure is set for a Q3 2023 release, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, he can be seen right here.

Transformers MDLX Ultra Magnus Debuts from threezero

"threezero is proud to announce a new character from the MDLX series: Ultra Magnus, a great friend of Optimus Prime, also well-respected Autobot. MDLX Ultra Magnus stands approximately 7" (18 cm) tall, with approximately 48 points of articulation, and a zinc alloy die-cast combination frame system. Accessories include Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, Autobot Matrix of Leadership, and six pairs of interchangeable hands."

"MDLX is a new series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezero's renown DLX collectible series at a smaller scale with a similar high range of detail articulation and great durability all at a groundbreaking affordable price. The Transformers MDLX line of figures are based on the original 1980s The Transformers cartoon and toy line, as redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau. The iconic designs have been remixed to incorporate threezero's hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic blended with the original G1 character designs, offering a familiar and exciting new presentation."

"Transformers MDLX figures feature threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, which greatly enhances the tactile playability and durability of each figure. Each figure is finished off with the detailed craftsmanship and threezero's signature weathered paint application , bringing the beloved Transformers characters to a new format for all fans to enjoy."

