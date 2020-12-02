New Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Figures Revealed

New Transformers figures are incoming as Hasbro announces new additions for War for Cybertron Kingdom. Three figures were revealed yesterday featuring two classic characters from the iconic Beast Wars Transformers story. Flying on in the first is Airazor, who is back once again, and she is ready to take on any Decepticon threat thrown at her. She will convert into her Peregrine Falcon mode in just 22 steps. The Beast Wars-inspired figure will also come with two-photon blasters that can be attached right to the characters arms. While Airazor is in her falcon form, she will feature some nice articulation with the movement in the beak, wings, and even the tail feathers. The Beast Wars action doesn't end there as the Dinobot Voyager makes his appearance. Standing 7 inches tall this dino is ready for action who and will transform into a realistic velociraptor mode in just 28 steps. Just like Ariazor, his beast mode will feature some nice articulation with adjustable jaw and claws. Voyager's tail will also be able to transformer into his Cyber Sword, giving him the extra edge he needs.

The last Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom figure we are getting is Ultra Magnus. The Autobot Chief Lieutenant is back with a new G1 inspired armored truck that will stand 7.5 inches tall when converted. Ultra Magus's truck trailer can be converted into an armor set that can be worn by the Autobot. These new Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom figures are set to release on Hasbro Pulse on December 3 at 1 PM EST. Airazor will be priced at $19.99, Voyager will be priced at $29.99, and the might Ultra Magnus will get a $49.99 price tag. They are all set to be released in April 2021 and fans will be able to find them here once they finally go live this Thursday. Don't forget to check out some of the other Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom figures also coming soon from Hasbro. Rollout!

"The WFC-K14 Deluxe Airazor stands at 5.5 inches, and converts into a Beast Wars-inspired falcon in 22 steps. Airazor comes with 2 photon blaster accessories that connect to the figure's wrists, and its falcon mode features articulation for the wing, beak, and tail feathers."

"The WFC-K18 Voyager Dinobot stands at 7 inches, and converts into a Beast Wars-inspired raptor in 28 steps. In raptor mode, it features articulated claws and a posable jaw. In Dinobot mode, the tail detaiches to become a Cyber Slash weapon."

"The WFC-K20 Leader Ultra Magnus stands at 7.5 inches, and converts into a G1-inspired Earth armoured truck in 12 steaps. Alongside a blaster accessory, parts from the truck trailer can be used to armour the figure."