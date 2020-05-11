Zombies from Dawn of Dead and More Get Busts From Trick or Treat

sTrick or Treat Studios continue to bless horror fans with new and exciting collectibles. We recently saw a nice wave of collectible horror busts featuring iconic slashers like Halloween, Chucky, and more. This time they are bringing some busts back from the dead with this collection of zombies statues. These statues all capture iconic zombies throughout horror cinema. There will be five statues in total and all come in at 9" tall. The statue will each be themed based on their movie and will include their retrospective films logo. The interesting thing about these statues is we are getting more than American zombie icons but icons from Italian cinema too. The first one is from one of the most iconic film featuring zombies with Dawn of the Dead. From the Italian circuit, House by the Cemetery, Zombie Holocaust, and from the Lucio Fulci's horror trilogy Zombie.

Trick or Treat Studios is really bringing the dead to life with these busts. Each one carries its own characteristics and design. The detail on this statue is very intense and gruesome. However, my favorite part of the statue is the base and the back of these. The film's logo and the detail put into the surrounding are very well done and bring each off these zombie pieces full circle. Each one of these zombies from Trick or Treat Studios will be priced at $84.99 each (which seems a little high). They are all scheduled to release in September and preorders are already live and can be found here. Make the dead walk again and add these zombies to your horror collection.

"Trick or Treat Studios and Radar Licensing are proud to present the Official Dawn of the Dead Airport Zombie Bust from George A Romero's Classic Zombie film, Dawn of the Dead. Based on the classic one sheet and seen in the film Dawn of the Dead, the Airport Zombie is arguably the single most recognizable Zombies in the long history of Zombie Cinema."

"Trick or Treat Studios and Severin Films are proud to present the Official Poster Zombie Bust from Marino Girolami's Classic Zombies film, Zombie Holocaust. Based on the classic one sheet and seen in the film Zombie Holocaust, the Poster Zombie is icon in Italian Zombie Cinema."

"Trick or Treat Studios and Severin Films are proud to present the Official Dr. Freudstein Bust from Lucio Fulci's Classic conclusion to his Zombie trilogy, House By the Cemetery. Based on Dr. Freudstein as seen in Lucio Fulci's Zombies trilogy House By the Cemetery, Dr. Freudstein is icon in Italian Zombie Cinema."

"Trick or Treat Studios and Blue Undergroud are proud to present the Official Poster Zombie Bust from Lucio Fulci's Classic Zombies trilogy, Zombie. Based on the Poster Zombie as seen in Lucio Fulci's Zombie trilogy, Zombie, the Poster Zombie is an icon of Italian Zombie Cinema."

"Trick or Treat Studios and Blue Underground are proud to present the Official Boat Zombie Bust from Lucio Fulci's Classic Zombie film, Zombie. Based on the Boat Zombie as seen in the opening scene of Lucio Fulci's Zombies trilogy Zombie, the Boat Zombie is icon in Italian Zombie Cinema."