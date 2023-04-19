Tusken Boba Fett Joins Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Hasbro is back with even more Star Wars reveals for Mando Mania including a brand new The Vintage figure from the desert

At long last, Hasbro is finally diving into the Star Wars story of The Book of Boba Fett with some long awaited releases. The latest release takes Boba Fett back to the desert planet of Tatooine as he rediscovers who he is after the Fall of the Empire. A similar figure was revealed for the new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba's Starship set. However, that meson did not come in a card back, and this one does, satisfying the needs of those in-box Star Wars fanatics. Boba Fett will come with a fabric cloak, blaster pistol, blaster rifle, and his newly acquired staff. This version of Boba did play a big part in the series, so it is nice to see him come to life in figure form from Hasbro. Collectors can pre-order this beauty for $16.99, starting today at 1 PM EST at most online retailers like here.

Boba Fett Returns to Tatooine Once Again with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT (TUSKEN) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2023). This action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT live-action series on Disney+. Robbed of his armor after a narrow escape from the Sarlacc pit, bounty hunter Boba Fett earns the respect of his Tusken captors and learns about their customs along the way."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster pistol, blaster rifle and staff. Available for pre-order 4/19 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth, and most major retailers. Visit starwars.com for more Mando Mania product reveals!"