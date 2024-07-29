Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: andor, hasbro, star wars

Two New Star Wars: Andor TBS Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Star Wars action figures are on their way from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Star Wars: Andor figures from San Diego Comic Con, featuring Cassian Andor and Dedra Meero.

Cassian Andor’s new action figure includes a fresh outfit and two detailed blasters, perfect for collectors.

Imperial Officer Dedra Meero gets her own figure with a datapad and blaster, showcasing her vigilant traits.

Both Andor figures are available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, with a Fall 2024 release.

Return to the start of the Rebellion as Hasbro is taking collectors back to the hit Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor. The galaxy is fed up with the Empire, and it is time for someone to do something about it. Cassian Andor has joined the cause to do what must be done for freedom. Some brand new Star Wars: The Black Series figures have been revealed during San Diego Comic Con including two new figures from Andor! These two new releases consist of Cassian himself in a brand new outfit, along with two blasters.

To balance things out, the Imperial Officer Dedra Metro is also getting her own figure. Featured in her Imperial Officer outfit, Deedra will come with a datapad and a blaster, just in case she needs to get her hands dirty. If you love the Andor series, then it is nice to see new figures from the show after all this time. With Season 2 arriving at some point I the future, fans can expect more Andor figures arriving in the future maybe a new K-2SO. Pre-orders for both figures are already live right on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers for $24.99 with a Fall 2024 release.

Star Wars: Andor – TBS Cassian Andor

"Cassian Andor continues the journey that will shape him into a leader of the Rebellion. As political tensions grow, he is forced to rise to the occasion and take a stand for everything he believes in. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Cassian Andor from the STAR WARS: ANDOR live-action series on Disney+. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design. Comes with 2 blaster accessories."

The Black Series – Dedra Meero

"Methodical, polished, and ambitious, Dedra Meero embodies the ideals of the Imperial Security Bureau. She is ever vigilant, collecting and analyzing intelligence from across the galaxy. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy."

