Ultraman Jirahs Master Craft Extreme Statue Hits Beast Kingdom

Japanese television has definitely made a name for itself with Power Rangers, Kamen Rider, so much anime, and even Ultraman. Beast Kingdom is showcasing their love for Ultraman as they reveal their newest Master Craft Extreme Craftsman series. Ultraman is not the one getting the collectible this time, but one of the monsters is with the deadly indestructible Jirahs. This beast made its debut in Episode 10 The Mysterious Dinosaur Base of Ultraman, and is quite a known monster. Coming in at a mighty 16" tall, Jirahs is displayed in an attack position in great detail with excellent texturing, and he has his fin exposed. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, Ultraman collectors can pre-order the Sevenger Fight Master Craft Ultraman Jirahs statue right here for $219.99.

"Jirahs made his debut in Episode 10 of Ultraman, "The Mysterious Dinosaur Base." The Master Craft Extreme Craftsman series has launched its latest statue based on the version of Jirahs in Sevenger Fight. With a huge tail, strong legs and flexible hands, he is unforgettable once he comes out. In order to satisfy the fans who love the special style of film with real people wearing prop costumes, we have faithfully restored his reptile-like body lines, huge dorsal fin and signature neck frill."

"At the same time, the details of the body are strong, with a ready-to-go attack posture and ferocious intent in Jirahs' eyes. The Master Craft Extreme Craftsman series version of this class indestructible monster is definitely one that cannot be passed up! The exquisite detail of MC-039 Sevenger Fight Master Jirahs is limited to 3000 pieces worldwide and must not be missed! Hurry to Beast Kingdom to take home this fantastic collectible."

Product Measurements：Approx 40cm

Release Date: Q4, 2022 (10-12)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)