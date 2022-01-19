Universal Monsters Get A Sweet New ReAction Wave From Super7

Universal Monsters and ReAction go together like peanut butter and jelly, and Super7 knows this. We get all sorts of figures in this line, but the homages they do are the things that really set it apart. This new four-figure wave, featuring the Creature From the Black Lagoon, The Wolfman, The Mummy, and Frankenstein, is based on the old '60s and 70's Halloween costumes with the plastic masks. The best part is the vintage-style cardbacks with the old mask coloring though. Such funky colors! It is a cool twist on the cardbacks and figures that we have gotten and looks like a fantastic addition to any Universal Monsters collection. Check them out below.

Universal Monsters Variants Are Always Welcome

"In simpler times, THE coolest costumes were those brightly colored suits with plastic face masks of the day's most popular characters. Super7 remembers those times and is paying homage to the Halloween costumes of that era with this newest wave of Universal Monsters action figures! We'll have you waxing nostalgic about going door-to-door in poorly ventilated costumes, with questionable peripheral vision, hoping to find the houses that handed out the full-sized candy bars!"

Here is my dream branch from this line. In 2022, I want to see Super7 do ReAction versions of the Universal Monsters as they appeared in the 80's classic The Monster Squad. I feel like I have been waiting my whole life for someone to do figures from this movie, and dammit, Super7 would knock them out of the park. For my money, it is the best onscreen version of The Wolfman there is. They are terrifying, and the cardback art alone would make me buy at least three of each. Make it happen, Super7. This wave, however, can be ordered right now by clicking here.