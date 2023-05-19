Unmask The Flash with McFarlane's Latest DC Comics Flashpoint Figure McFarlane Toys is back with a brand new Gold Label or DC Multiverse figure with The Flash from the pages of Flashpoint

McFarlane Toys has finally released pre-orders for their latest DC Multiverse Build-a-Figure. Releasing exclusively through Target Stores, DC Comics fans are entering the alternate world of Flashpoint once again. Barry Allen is joining the show marking the third figure to release in the wave. The first release in the wave was Emperor Aquaman, followed by Project Superman, with each coming with a bulked-up Cyborg Build-a-Figure. Unlike previous Flash figures, no lightning Speed Force effects will be included, but a secondary head will be. DC Comics fans will be able to display and give their Scarlet Speeder figures an unmasked Barry Allen head sculpt. This will be a must-have figure for any The Flash collectors out there, and he is priced at $24.99 with pre-orders live right here.

Turn Back Time with The Flash and Flashpoint

"In a freak lab accident. forensic scientist Barry Allen was struck by lightning and doused with chemicals, which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force. Now he uses these powers to defend his hometown of Central City-and the rest of the world-from the forces of evil as The Flash™! The Fastest Man Alive can run up the sides of buildings. across oceans, and around the world at light speed. He can also vibrate his molecules to phase through solid objects!"

