Venom Marvel Collectibles That Are Must-Haves This Holiday Season

Move over Spider-Man; it is Venom's time to shine with his very own holiday gift guide. With the anticipated comic book story arc from Marvel Comics, King in Black, Venom's popularity continues to grow. Ever since the live-action movie from Sony and his own ongoing series. Marvel fans can not get enough of this symbiote. If you are looking for that gift for fans this holiday season, then we have you covered. Starting things off of first is the new Venomized Marvel Legends action figure wave from Hasbro. These 6-inch figures just released, and they show off some amazing mash-up design between Venom and your favorite heroes. Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Carnage, Morbius, more are in the wave, and each contains a piece to build Venompool! They are priced at $19.99 and can be found located here. Another figure that was attached to the wave but not included in the BAF action is Venom froth live-action 2018 Sony film. This is the first time we see an action figure of this version of Venom, and he will be a must-have figure for any fan. Standing 7-8 inches tall, great amounts of detail and articulation that can please fans old and new. He is priced at $19.99 and can be found in-stores now and online here.

If you want to get something a little more intense for your Venom fan, then Hasbro has you covered with a bigger, badder version of the symbiote. Originally released as a Build-a-Figure, Venom returns with a new deco and ready too much on some brains. He is a massive figure that will stand out in any Legends collection with great detail and terrifying design. The figure is priced at $29.99 and can be found in some stores store and online located here.

If you want to continue to show your love for Venom but don't want to break the bank or then Funko is where you want to look. They have released a special wave of Venomized Pop that consoles of some of your favorite Marvel heroes and villain with a venomous twist. From Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Ghost Rider, and much more, there are plenty of characters to choose from. Some are not in stores anymore, but the ones that are can be found located here. Venom's popularity will continue to grow, and fans will love one of these collectibles this holiday, just in time for King in Black.