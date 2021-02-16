WandaVision Coming to ECCC With New Exclusive Funko Pop

Earlier today, Funko announced a brand new Pop from the hit Disney+ series WandaVision. Those who missed the announcement can check it out here, but beware, it is a spoiler Pop, so if you have not seen the show, you have been warned. The same also goes for this post as Marvel has announced a new set of WandaVision collectibles, one of which is another spoiler Funko Pop from the newest episode. This Pop will be exclusive to Emerald City Comic Con, which will be turned into another virtual con by Funko. Marvel announced some must-have shop items to fill that WandaVision void until the newest episode, including new products for Funko's Loungefly line. A new backpack and wallet featuring everyone's favorite Marvel couple will be displayed on them. Both products will feature animated versions of Scarlet Witch and Vision with the quote, "A love like you've never seen," on each item.

Now, these adorable items are must-haves for any fans who need to show off their WandaVision love. However, most of you are dying to find out what Pop Funko will be releasing next, and look no further as it's Billy and Tommy Maximoff in their Halloween costumes! This is a Pop debut for these characters, and both feature their superhero costumes from Marvel Comics. They will be in a special 2-pack that will be released exclusively for Emerald City Comic Con that takes place in March. It is unclear if or what retailer will get this 2-pack Pop if it is a shared exclusive, so be on the lookout for more information.

So far, that makes two Pop vinyl from WandaVision that we wanted on our wish list, which fans can find here. There are three episodes left of WandaVision, so I am sure we will have plenty of more character we will want Funko to make next. Until then, we wait to get our Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo Pops made and finish up the current set of WandaVision Pops, which fans can find here. Stay tuned for more Emerald City Comic Con Pop reveals as they come and a new WandaVision collectible to fill that Marvel void between each episode.