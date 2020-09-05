New Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines Reporting for Duty with Bandai

Bandai has announced not one but two new figures from the hit miniature game series Warhammer 40,000. Two factions of the war-game are getting their time to shine with Imperial Fists and Salamanders Space Marines reporting for duty. Both figures will be roughly 8" and will have 53 points of articulation. Each Warhammer marine will be beautify crafted with high end deco on each and they will be released through Games Workshop next week. These figures will be limited and pre-orders will only stay open for a week and then will close so make sure you get your orders in while you can. These Warhammer 40,000 figures will be a highlight of any fans collection and a perfect soldier in any army.

Warhammer 40,000 has a massive fan base and these figures are just for them. They are beautifully crafted and each faction is represented perfectly. These are no small figures either and will be a nice collectible for any fan of the series. The Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines 8″ Scale Figures from Bandai do not have a price tag just yet. Going off of past releases, they should be both at $100 and pre-orders are going live September 12th here.

"The Imperial Fists action figure represents a Primaris battle-brother from the sixth squad of the Chapter's Third Company. He is armed with an auto bolt rifle that's fitted with an auxiliary grenade launcher, and he also comes with a combat knife. He has three choices of hand for each arm, allowing you to pose him in a wide variety of ways as he defends the walls of Terra (or, you know, your bookcases)."

"His cousin from the Salamanders is armed with an ornate bolt rifle inspired by a design in Codex Supplement: Salamanders. His markings show that he belongs to the second squad of Second Company, and like the Imperial Fists figure, he comes with a combat knife and a variety of hands to hold the weapons in. Just keep him away from candles – you know what Salamanders are like with fire. Both action figures stand an impressive 8" tall and are massively poseable, with 53 points of articulation – each leg alone has 12! You'll be able to have them standing any way you please… if you take them out of the box, that is!"