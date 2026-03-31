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Warhammer 40000 Sternguard Veteran Arrives from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys enters the war with some brand new 7” scale figures from the legendary world of Warhammer 40000

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils the new 7" Sternguard Veteran: Dark Angels Warhammer 40K action figure.

Figure features 22 points of articulation, cream and green armor, and realistic cloth detailing.

Includes alternate head, signature Combi-Melta weapon, removable Power Pack, art card, and base.

Pre-orders open at $34.99; more Warhammer 40K figures like Blood Angels and Space Wolves coming soon.

McFarlane Toys is ready for war as they prepare some brand new figures for their growing Warhammer 40,000 collection. The Sternguard Veteran of the Dark Angels is the pinnacle of disciplined firepower and ancient tradition, and he is ready for action once more. Drawn from the Chapter's First Company, these warriors are entrusted with rare and specialized ammunition types. This allows them to adapt their weapons to any enemy that gets in their way, and now they are ready to join your Warhammer 40K ranks.

Coming in at 7" tall, the Sternaguard Veteran: Dark Angels is highly detailed and has 22 points of articulation. McFarlane stayed faithful to their design with cream armor, green details, and cloth elements for even more realism. As for accessories, this Warhammer 40K release will come with an alternate head, a removable Power Pack, and the signature Combi-Melta weapon. Pre-orders for the new Sternguard Veteran: Dark Angels figures are already live at $34.99 with an early April 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more Warhammer 40K figures also coming soon with the Blood Angels, Space Wolves, and even a McFarlane Collector Edition Captain Cyrus.

Sternguard Veteran: Dark Angels (Warhammer 40K) 7" Figure

"Sternguard Veterans possess an unshakeable calm and are renowned amongst their brothers for their exemplary marksmanship in the fiercest battles. Proficient in all of the Chapter's ranged weaponry, they can always be found where their pinpoint volleys will best shatter the foe."Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Warhammer 40,000 Franchise."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes alternate head, Combi-Melta weapon, removable Power Pack, art card and base.

Figure is showcased in Warhammer 40,000 themed window box packaging.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Warhammer 40,000 Figures.

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