Watch Out Sugah! X-Men Rogue is Getting a New Iron Studios Statue

Hey Sugah! Rogue is back and ready to join the X-Men once again and is married to Magneto?! That is right; we are back with another Iron Studios Age of Apocalypse 1/10 Art Scale statue. Rogue is the newest mutant to enter the fold, with her design coming to life right from Marvel Comics. This version of Rogue joins the X-Men after she is recused by Mystique. After gaining Polaris's powers, she and Magneto realized their powers would cancel each other outs, and love bloomed. She is still a deadly southern belle, and Iron Studios captures all of her beauty with this impressive hand-painted 10.2" statue.

This X-Men is displayed flying above the throne of Apocalypse with her colorful yellow and green costume. Her classic white streak makes a return, and she will display nicely with the recently revealed Age of Apocalypse Magneto statue. Rogue was not always a hero, and she did start on Magneto's Brotherhood of Evil. It only makes sense to see her by his side once again in this topsy truly world. X-Men Age of Apocalypse fans will not want to miss out on the 1/10 Art Scale Rogue, and she is priced at $170. She is expected to release between July – September 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Floating over a pedestal that emulates the throne of her most feared enemy, in an alternate reality, the young mutant with absorption powers and leader of the X-Men uses her mutant abilities next to her husband Magneto and her allies to challenge the tyrant En Sabah Nur, known better as Apocalypse, against his genocidal reign. Iron Studios bring the statue "Rogue BDS – X-Men: Age of Apocalypse – Art Scale 1/10", inspired by Marvel's audacious comics saga from the 1990s."

"Without the memories of her past, Rogue was rescued by the mutant Mystique and delivered to Magneto's care. Rogue and the other X-Men were saved in combat by Magneto's daughter, an act that cost her her life, but before dying, Rogue promised to help her father in his great burden. Soon, Rogue rose on the X-Men's hierarchy and her proximity in the fulfillment of her promise made stronger feelings born in both of them. In the past, Rogue absorbed the magnetic powers of a mutant called Polaris, and Magneto found out that their similar powers would cancel, allowing them to touch each other. That further strengthened their union, thus, they married and together continued to lead the X-Men."