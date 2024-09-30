Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

We Take to the Shimmering Skies with Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana

We discover the secrets of the Shimmering Skies as we unbox one of the new Disney Lorcana Illumieer’s Troves, sleeves and Lorebooks

Article Summary Explore the excitement of Disney Lorcana’s new Shimmering Skies set, releasing new cards quarterly.

Unboxing the Illumieer’s Trove, featuring full-art storage, themed sorters, dice, and a lore counter.

Highlights include eight booster packs introducing Wreck-It Ralph , Frozen , and The Lion King cards.

, , and cards. Showcase Ravensburger’s new Lorebooks and sleeves, perfect for protecting and enhancing any collection.

The excitement surrounding Disney Lorcana has returned with the release of Shimmering Skies. Ravensburger is moving quite fast this year around, with the goal of a new set of cards arriving each quarter. This popular Disney card game is now widely popular, with a huge fan base and a growing array of competitive competitions around the country. Thanks to our friends at Ravensburger, we were able to unbox their latest Illumieer's Trove for Shimmering Skies. Designed for both collectors, average and competitive players, the Illumieer's Trove is the best way to get the most bang for your buck and your collection for this new series.

The Shimmering Skies Trove comes with a full-art storage box, along with themed card sorters, a set of dice, and a lore counter. As expected, though, the key highlight is the inclusion of eight booster packs with 12 cards in each pack. This series introduces some franchises, including Wreck-It Ralph, which brings Ralph, Fix-It Felix, and the Sugar Rush racers. On top of that, this series brought back some of the favorite Disney films, such as Frozen and The Lion King. It is always a tradition to at least open a pack with these unboxing and were lucky enough to pull a Legendary Card. The Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies Merlin – Intellectual Visionary from showcasing a new embossed artwork for these legendary styles.

That is not all either, as Ravensburger was kind enough also to share some of their new Lorebooks and sleeves for Disney Lorcana. Holding 250 cards each, these book are official book to protect you cards with ease and in style, one features the Lorcana style, while the other bring some oof the artwork from the card to life. All of these new releases will be an excellent addition to any new fans of the series and a great way to continue your growing Lorcana collection. Fans can find Shimmering Skies Troves and Booster Packs in stores now as well as online. Be sure to collect up this seires while you can as Azurite Sea is arriving this November featuring Big Hero Six and The Rescuers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!