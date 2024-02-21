Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Welcome to the Jungle with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Ka-Zar

Get ready to expand your Marvel Legends collection once again as Hasbro debuts their latest comic book inspired wave

Article Summary Hasbro releases Marvel Legends Ka-Zar figure with Zabu Build-A-Figure wave.

Collect six figures to build articulated Zabu, Ka-Zar’s sabertooth tiger companion.

Each Marvel Legends figure comes with accessories and is fully poseable.

Pre-orders start 2/22, $24.99 each at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and more.

Ka-Zar is a comic character that is known as the lord of the Savage Land inside the Marvel Comics Universe. He first appeared in X-Men #10, and can be found in a hidden prehistoric jungle that can be found in Antarctica. Before his Savage Tales began, Ka-Zar was originally Kevin Plunder from England but his mother and father died after the discovery of this Savage Land by the realms natives. Lost and alone, Kevin was found by the sabertooth tiger known as Zabu, who is smarter than your average extinct tiger due to radioactive mists. Hasbro is now bringing these two to life as they debut their newest wave of Marvel Legends figures.

Ka-Zar means Son of the Tiger, and there is no better way to have this jungle man in your Marvel Legends collection than with a Zabu Build-A-Fgure wave. The hero of the Savage Land will come with two pairs of swappable hands, a knife, and a spear. Fans will have to snag up all six figures in this new Fan Channel wave to build his faithful sabertooth tiger, which is articulated and ready for action. Discover new secrets of the Savage Land with this impressive Marvel Legends wave and a Ka-Zar figure that is set for a May 2024 release. Pre-orders are $24.99 each with pre-orders arriving tomorrow (2/22) online at a variety of retailers like Hasbro Pulse.

The Savage Land Awaits with Marvel Legends Ka-Zar

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES KA-ZAR – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Available: May 2024). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Ka-Zar figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Uncanny X-Men comics. Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories and 1 Marvel's Zabu Build-A-Figure piece."

"Look for Black Winter (Thor), Wolfsbane, Red Widow, Ikaris, and Marvel's Cable to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine X-Men comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures. Available for preorder 2/22 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers."

