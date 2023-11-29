Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney

What's in the Disney Lorcana: Illumineer's Trove? Let's Find Out

Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn arrives this week and we are checking out some of the products fans can get their hands on

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn hits stores with the Illumineer’s Trove and more.

The Illumineer’s Trove includes 8 booster packs, storage, and deck boxes.

Features a player's guide with lore, a card encyclopedia, and game strategies.

Available at retailers for $59.99 starting December 1, 2023—watch for restocks.

The craze of Disney Lorcana has returned once again as Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn has arrived. The hit card game hit Local Card Shops on November 17, but another release is on the way on December 1 for retailers. That is right, these cards will not stay on shelves long this weekend as stores like Target, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and more will get stock. The hit Disney card game will have quite a few offerings this time around with booster packs, booster boxes, the new D100 Anniversary Set, and an Illumineer's Trove. Your average Disney fan might not know what some of these are, so thanks to Ravensburger, we were able to get a closer look at a Rise of the Floodborn Trove.

The Illumineer's Trove is set for both collectors and competitive players, as it offers some creative storage solutions for collectors. The Trove comes with a full-art storage box as well as two full-art deck boxes with Cinderella and Mulan. These are not the most protective cases but are fun keepsakes for home play or with friends. One of the biggest features of a Disney Lorcana Trove is that it comes with 8 booster packs, which will greatly help expand your collection. While the packs and the boxes are nice, one of the more exclusive items in this set is the player's guide that allows new players to dive into the lore of Lorcana.

That is not all either, as the guide also gives collectors a complete, full-color visual encyclopedia of every card in Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. Ravensburger even included some deckbuilding tips and game strategies that will change the tide of battle. From 8 booster packs, a storage box, two themed deck boxes, and tips and tricks straight from the game's creators, a Trove is the way to go. These bad boys have a retail price of $49.99; do not be fooled by third-party sellers asking for more. The Disney Lorcana Troves are definitely sought after and will be at retailers starting Friday, December 1, 2023. Rise of the Floodborn will be getting restocked throughout the rest of the year, so stay strong, collectors!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!