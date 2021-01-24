Willy Wonka and His Chocolate Factory Arrives at Iron Studios

Iron Studios is bringing back Willy Wonka and his delicious Chocolate Factory with their newest 1/10th scale statue. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved film classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Iron Studios has announced a beautifully crafted and dynamic statue featuring Willy Wonka and two hard working Oompa-Loompas. The magical and tasty candy garden lives again from the large flower lollipops to the chocolate river. Fans will get to experience the delight of the chocolate factory wot hthsi amazing new statue. Gene Wilder is captured in his iconic role and he is holding the infamous Wonka Bar.

This is one statue that fans will not want to miss out on and Iron Studios has even included a surprise treat for fans. To honor Willy Wonka and his original contest, Iron Studios has even hid Golden Tickets inside this statue. The tickets will be randomly inserted and distributed worldwide giving lucky winners a real special surprise. From the detail, to the color, this one statue that brings to life and classic film that is always appreciated and a blast to watch. The Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Deluxe 1/10 Art Scale Statue will be priced at $249.99. Things get sweet once again in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Celebrating the 50th anniversary of this unforgettable production, Iron Studios brings, from into their imagination, the "Willy Wonka Statue – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios", a fantastic and unprecedented collectible, created especially for fans and collectors around the world. Willy Wonka, owner of a mysterious chocolate factory, introduces himself holding one of his famous Wonka chocolate bars, wearing his peculiar tuxedo and top hat, with impressive fidelity to Wilder's features, on a diorama base of a fictitious edible garden, all made of sweets and treats, one of the worlds inside the factory, beside a river of chocolate and two smiling Oompa-Loompas, little men from a distant land, who work at the factory."

"Locked for years to protect his secrets from competitors, candy maker Wonka announces that he has hidden five "Golden Tickets" in chocolate bars distributed around the world, and those who find them will win a tour of the factory and a free, permanent supply of their chocolates. Among the five children who find the Golden Ticket is Charlie Bucket, a poor newspaper delivery boy who lives with his widowed mother and his bedridden grandparents. Together with his grandfather Joe, and the other children and their parents, Charlie embarks on an adventure in a fantasy world inside the factory, with Wonka as his host and guide, who in the end reveals the real reason for such a contest. In 2014, this classic was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in the USA, because it is "culturally, historically and aesthetically significant."

"To honor this masterpiece, Iron Studios will hide some "Golden Tickets" inside the boxes of this piece, distributed worldwide and will prepare a special surprise for the lucky ones who find these tickets."