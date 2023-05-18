Witness the Resurrection of Superman with Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Superman dons his Recovery Suit once more with Mezco Toyz latest One:12 Collective figure taking place after his iconic death

Superman has been resurrected as Mezco Toyz debuts their latest One:12 Collective DC Comics figure. After the destruction of Doomsday, Kal-El secretly recovered at his Fortress of Solitude in the Kryptonian Regeneration Matrix. During his time away, the Rise of the Supermen began, but in the end, Superman returned and donned his slick black and silver Recovery Suit. Mezco has faithfully brought this figure to life right off the pages of DC Comics with impressive detail and accessories. Recovery Suit Superman will come with four head sculpt including bearded and mullet designs. Some deep-cut Death of Superman goodies is also included with Kryptonian weapons, eradicator glasses, rocket boots, a Cyborg Supes head, and even his tattered cape. The Man of Steel is priced at $95, and is set to arrive in March 2024 as a general release, which can be found here.

Recovery Suit Superman Comes to Mezco Toyz

"Don't let the outfit fool you. I'm Superman, and I'm back." Superman emerges from the Kryptonian Regeneration Matrix and joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Superman – Recovery Suit Edition is outfitted in an all-black suit with the 'House of El' family crest front and center. Removable rocket boots and rocket thruster FX are included for the times where he is incapable of flight. Superman comes with four head portraits in varying facial expressions."

"The Man of Steel is always prepared, wearing an ammunition bandolier with removable belts, and equipped with advanced Kryptonian weapons that can be held in his hands. The head of Cyborg Superman is included and can be held as well. Recreate the tribute to Superman after his death with the included tattered cape, flagpole, and base. Worn in times where Superman's power is weakened, his Recovery Suit grants protection and absorbs solar energy to help accelerate regeneration."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE SUPERMAN FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of flying hands (L&R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R) Two (2) pair of holding hand (L&R)



COSTUME:

Fitted suit with 'House of El' family crest

Ammunition bandolier with removable belts

Thigh harness with weapon storage (removable)

Thigh strap (removable)

Knee-high boots

Rocket boots (removable)

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) pair of Eradicator glasses

One (1) Cyborg Superman head

One (1) tattered Superman cape (attaches to flagpole)

One (1) flagpole (attaches to base)

One (1) flagpole base

Two (2) Kryptonian-issued weapons

Two (2) rocket thruster FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective- Recovery Suit Edition figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.