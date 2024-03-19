Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, spider-man, wolverine

Wolverine and Spider-Man Join the Fantastic Four with Marvel Legends

Hasbro is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wolverine with some impressive Legends set including a team up with an iconic wall-crawler

War has erupted in the Marvel Universe once again as the Kree and Skull join forces to take on the Cotati. Coming out of the events of Empyre, the Fantastic Four are stuck in space, trying to get the war under control. However, Franklin and Valeria Richards need a little more help back on Earth as the Cotati have arrived. It is time to assemble the New Fantastic Four once again, and Wolverine and Spider-Man answer the call. Donning new blue FF suits, Spider-Man and Wolverine are back with an impressive Marvel Legends 2-Pack. Releasing as a Fan Channel exclusive, fans can assemble the New Fantastic Four once again with two impressive figures that come with a variety of swappable hands. This is one team-up that Marvel fans will surely want to have in their growing Marvel Legends collection, as it features two iconic heroes in new slick suits. This figure set will feature windowed Marvel Legends packaging and will be a must-have set for Amazing and Uncanny Marvel fans. Pre-orders are live on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse for $49.99, with the set arriving in August 2024.

Marvel Legends Series Wolverine and Spider-Man

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man and Wolverine figure 2-pack! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Fantastic Four comics. Spider-Man and Wolverine action figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including alternate hands for each figure."

FANTASTIC FOUR -INSPIRED 2-PACK: Collectible Wolverine and Spider-Man action figures are inspired by the characters' appearance Marvel's Fantastic Four comics

FANTASTIC ALLIES: When the Fantastic Four call for assistance fighting off an alien threat, Spider-Man and Wolverine suit up as members of Marvel's First Family

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Fantastic Four -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

