Wolverine Enters WWII with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Figure

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Marvel Legends figures right from the pages of the comics

Article Summary Wolverine joins Marvel’s WWII Hellhunters in a new limited comic series by Phillip Kennedy Johnson.

Hasbro unveils a Marvel Legends WWII Logan action figure inspired by Wolverine’s wartime adventures.

The figure features a military outfit, swappable heads, claws, and comes with seven unique accessories.

Available for $27.99, the WWII Wolverine figure is set to release in Fall 2025 and is open for pre-order now.

Marvel Comics' Hellhunters is a five‑issue limited series (2024‑2025) written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson with art by Adam Gorham. The story focuses on Ghost Rider '44, aka U.S. Sergeant Sal Romero, and shows off his full origin story during World War II. While parachuting into Nazi‑occupied Europe in 1944, Romero confronts Nazi officer Felix Bruckner, who becomes host to a demonic evil. He is betrayed but reborn as a Spirit of Vengeance and goes on to lead a supernatural squad to fight the undead and demonic in WWII. To do so, some classic WWII Marvel heroes join forces like Wolverine, Nick Fury, Peggy Carter, Bucky Barnes, and Soldier Supreme.

It looks like Hasbro is possibly bringing the Hellhunters to life as they debut the new WWII Logan Wolverine figure, who is undoubtedly ready for war. He is suited up in a military uniform and will come with a gun, a knife, and a bag. He will also feature a swappable head and a pair of claws, even if he did not have Adamantium Claws in WWII, but this is a Wolverine figure. WWII Logan is priced at $27.99, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers with a Fall 2025 release date.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE (WWII LOGAN)

"Long before Wolverine joined the X-Men, Logan served in WWII, teaming with allies Captain America, Bucky, and Nick Fury in the battle against the Axis powers. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolverine (WWII Logan) X-Men figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men and Wolverine comics."

"The Wolverine (WWII Logan) action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including 3 alternate hands, alternate head, knife, satchel, and weapon accessory. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

