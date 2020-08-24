Wonder Woman 1984 Villain Cheetah Gets Her Own Iron Studios Statue

During DC FanDome, fans were finally greeted with an on-screen debut of Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984. Collectibles have already spoiled this look but we finally got to see Kristen Wiig in action an boy was it amazing. Iron Studios has announced their own version of Cheetah for the WW84 film with their newest statue. Standing 9 inches tall, Cheetah is launching into action with a grey and light brown look. The statue is hand-painted and the craftsmanship is remarkable. The detailing on the statue is intense and will be a great collectible for any DC Comics villain fan or WW84 when it comes out.

I am very excited to see Gal Gadot back in action on the big screen once again. It will be interesting how Barbara Ann Minerva will go from her simple day job to becoming this serious beast. The Wonder Woman 1984 Cheetah 1/10th Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $129.99. She is scheduled to release between January – March 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. It does look like this statue does go with the Golden Armor WW84 so make sure you go lock down her as well to complete the set.

"With her sharp claws, the ferocious feline villain leaps with her superhuman speed to attack her powerful amazon rival. With this scenario, Iron Studios proudly presents "Cheetah BDS Art Scale 1/10 – WW84", a statue inspired by the movie version of iconic villain, antagonist of Wonder Woman in the movie WW84, played by actress Kristen Wiig."

"Different women used Cheetah's identity in the comics, but the main Cheetah that comes to life in theaters is Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva, created by Len Wein and George Pérez in 1987. Barbara is an antiques expert delighted to meet Wonder Woman, which in a mystical way is possessed by the powers of the Goddess of the Hunt, transforming itself into Cheetah, a female humanoid creature with the characteristics of the fastest cat on Earth, with super strength and agile reflexes. In the comics, Cheetah is obsessed with Diana's bond of truth."

Scale: Art Scale 1/10

Limited edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9 in (H) 3.9 – in (W) 6.6 – in (L)

Product Weight: 0.9 lbs