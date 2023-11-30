Posted in: Collectibles, DC Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, dc direct, McFarlane Toys, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Gets A New J. Scott Campbell Statue from McFarlane

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil some new statues including a new DC Cover Girls Wonder Woman

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils the new J. Scott Campbell Wonder Woman statue.

Featuring 90s costume, Lasso of Truth, and bullet-deflecting pose.

10" tall hand-numbered limited edition statue, perfect for collectors.

Slated for January 2024, priced at $139.99, enhances DC collections.

The beauty, power, and elegance of the Princess of Themyscira is coming to life with the latest DC Comics statue from DC Direct and McFarlane Toys. Wonder Woman has arrived with a gorgeous new statue as they bring the artwork of J. Scott Campbell from his DC Cover Girls line to life. Featuring her costume from the 90s, Wonder Woman is beautifully sculpted as he holds her Lasso of Truth and defects incoming bullets with her gauntlets. Standing at 10" tall, Wonder Woman is fully packed with detail and colors, making her pop in any DC Comics collection out there. Each statue of the princess will be hand-numbered on the base, making sure this statue stays true to the limited edition title. The J. Scott Campbell Wonder Woman DC Cover Girls statue is priced at $139.99, and she is set for a January 2024 release. Be sure to look out for more DC Cover Girls statues to enhance your growing collection.

Wonder Woman by J. Scott Campbell (DC Cover Girls)

"One of the most iconic and premier cover artists continues their run, on the DC Cover Girls Statue line with a remarkable second statue featuring the Princess of Themyscira. Wonder Woman, designed by J. Scott Campbell in 1:8th scale, fully captures the Justice League heroine in her 90's inspired costume. Striking a powerful pose, Wonder Woman can be seen effortlessly deflecting a bullet with her gauntlets while holding the Lasso of Truth. The statue comes featured on a base with the Wonder Woman logo."

Product Features:

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 10" tall (including base)

Made of polyresin

Statue is based on artwork by J. Scott Campbell

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition

1:8th Scale Statue

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!