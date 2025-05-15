Posted in: Collectibles, Games, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Fortnite, Woojer

Woojer's Fortnite Vest Takes Your Gameplay & Collection to New Levels

Add some vibration and enhancements to your Fortnite play sessions with Woojer and their unique vest with special codes

Article Summary Experience tactile Fortnite gameplay with Woojer’s Vest 3, designed for ultimate immersion and feedback.

Includes exclusive Fortnite codes for the Director's Cut Pickaxe and the Jolly Roger Glider—rare collector’s items.

Haptic technology delivers real-time audio sensations, enhancing action in Fortnite and other top games.

Features the special Midas Edition theme with versatile audio connectivity and VR compatibility for gaming.

The Woojer Fortnite Vest 3 takes immersive gaming to a whole new level by combining tactile feedback with gameplay. This haptic vest allows players to literally feel the action, whether it's the thump of an explosion, the impact of gunfire, or the pulse of music. With VR Headsets already taking center stage, the Woojer Vest helps translate in-game audio into real-time physical sensations, It is pretty much like wearing a subwoofer on your chest. The vest has a variety of connectivity options, including being enhanced by headphones, as the set does not have speakers.

We were lucky enough to get one hands-on experience with this fun interactive gear. The Woojer Fortnite Vest 3 is a Fortnite collector's item that has a sweet Midas attachable liner, and it does not have one but two rare codes for Fortnite with the Director's Cut Pickaxe and the Jolly Roger Glider. The vest does have a unique connecting feature and is not truly wireless, but with the right cord, you can immerse yourself in the game. It is true that the haptic feedback zones bump across your torso, putting you into the battle royale and other popular games like never before.

While the vest might be themed after Fortnite, you do not get its full functionality in the game. While an enhancement device like this won't do much more than a Nintendo Switch, it does work with VR Games. However, the best gameplay experience to come out of the Woojer Vest was with Helldivers 2 on PS5. From the surround sound from the headphones to the feedback from the vest, you are feeling the war and explosions around you. The Woojer Fortnite Vest 3 is an impressive piece of hardware that can take your gaming to new levels if you need it. Fans can check out the Vest 3 – Midas Edition right now online, along with everything else Woojer has to offer.

Woojer Fortnite Vest 3 – Midas Edition

"Submerge yourself in the most jaw-dropping, high-fidelity haptic experience of our time. Vest 3 Fortnite Midas Edition delivers a full 360° Powerful and Accurate™ sensations, making you feel every gaming moment as if you're right there! Elevate every beat of your music to a live concert sensation. Enhance any movie scene to make you feel part of the action. Prepare for a mesmerizing audio experience that will raise your pulse and send shivers down your spine. Enjoy the ride even further with both the rare Director's Cut Pickaxe and the Jolly Roger Glider – Codes for bonus virtual item included!"

Inside the box:

Woojer Haptic Vest 3

USB-C cable

3.5mm audio cable

20V Power Delivery fast charger

Washable lining

User manual

