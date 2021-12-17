X-Men Apocalypse Takes on Magneto's Sentinels with Iron Studios

Iron Studios has revealed yet another impressive X-Men vs. Sentinel Diorama statue with the arrival of Apocalypse. It looks like he is on the side of the X-Men this time as he takes on Magneto and his army of Sentinels. Standing at a massive 17.3 inches tall, this 1/10 scale statue shows off the world's first mutant in dramatic fashion. This deluxe version will feature two heads and two arms that can change up the pose that collectors want him in. Apocalypse will be hand-painted, showing off the deadly X-Men villain in action on a massive scale that Marvel Comics fans will not want to miss out on owning. The Apocalypse Deluxe statue is priced at a whopping $349.99, with a December 2022 release date, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out some of the other impressive 1/10 statues from Iron Studios with Gambit, Bishop, Psylocke, Deadpool, and so much more.

"With his massive gray body encased in armor created by the race of cosmic giants called the Celestials, the ancient Egyptian mutant uses his ability to control the molecules of his own body to shape his right fist of a plasma cannon or a large tapered combat drill. Showing all his fury and power, the Eternal Pharaoh, considered the first mutant of humanity, presents himself triumphant over a base full of wreckage and pieces of mechanical parts from the remains of a robotic Sentinel. Part of the X-Men's diorama scenario against Magneto, dominating the giant Sentinel robots, and a horde of mutated villains at his side, Iron Studios presents the "Apocalypse Deluxe – X-Men – BDS Art Scale 1/10" statue, one of Marvel\'s most powerful mutants."

"Created by Bob Layton, Jackson Guice, and Louise Simonson, and one of the most famous villains of the 1990s, Iron Studios will bring two versions of the statue. The Deluxe model features two heads and two arms, one with the right fist of a plasma cannon and the other with a giant conical drill, destroying robotic parts of a Sentinel, as well as another part of a Sentinel Robot at its base. Already available for Pre-Order. More figures from Marvel's mutant universe are coming soon from Iron Studios."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Two arm changes

Two head changes

Product dimensions: 17.3 in (H) x 12.2 in (W) x 10.2 in (D)

Product Weight: 9 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022