X-Men LEGO Marvel Comics X-Mansion – Surrender or Die Mutants

We step into the Marvel Universe once more with LEGO as we start our next build with the X-Men X-Mansion, covering the history of mutantkind.

Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters was founded by Professor Charles Xavier and serves as a sanctuary and training ground for young mutants. Last year, LEGO gifted Marvel fans with a truly uncanny set with the X-Men X-Mansion, which not only gave fans some of their first mutant minifigures but also a brick-built replica of the school. To end the month of February, we are building this incredible set while doing a deep dive into the X-Men figures that are included and all the secrets featured inside this 3,093-piece set. First introduced in X-Men #1 (1963), the X-Mansion is both a home and headquarters for the X-Men, as well as teaching students to control their powers while promoting peaceful coexistence between mutants and humans.

Located in Westchester, New York, this legendary Marvel landmark has been destroyed and rebuilt multiple times due to attacks from enemies like Magneto and the infamous Sentinels. When fully built, Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters will measure 11" tall, 16" wide, and 10" deep, with two levels and a variety of rooms to explore and build. This LEGO set is surely Marvel Comics-based, but there are plenty of elements from X-Men: The Animated Series featured here, which seems right on target since this set was released around the debut of the Disney+ X-Men 97' series last year. As we start off our build, we are not even breaking ground just yet but building one of the deadly Sentinels built by TRASK Industries. The Sentinels made their debut in Marvel Comics X-Men #14 back in 1965 and were created by Bolivar Trask as a solution to the so-called mutant threat.

These massive, mutant-hunting robots became one of the X-Men's greatest adversaries, constantly adapting and evolving to exterminate mutant-kind. Over the years, Sentinels have played a key role in devastating Marvel Comics storylines. One of which was the iconic "Days of Future Past," where they have succeeded in enslaving or exterminating most mutants in this dystopian future. This version of the Sentinel is the standard model, but it features fun, bright colors, articulation, and one of its tentacles to round up one of our fellow mutants included with the set. A nice set of stickers was also included, allowing X-Men fans to customize how they want their Sentinel to be displayed, which is a nice touch.

LEGO was also sure to leave a hero to stop him in the meantime, as LEGO Wolverine was also featured here with a removable cowl, claws, and his iconic yellow and blue suit. Wolverine needs no explanation, and fans have seen plenty of Wolverine figures in the past. this version comes with a bike, a rotating head, and hair for some off-the-clock relaxation in the X-Mansion. Right off the bat, this X-Mansion set is a true treat, and while it was a pricey set at $329, it is a worthy contender with the other Marvel Modular Set with the Sanctum Sanctorum, Daily Bugle, and Avengers Tower. Stay tuned as we dive deeper into this set and uncover what other secrets are featured. it looks like our next stop is with the man who started it all, Charles Xavier, aka Professor X.

