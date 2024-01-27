Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, marvel, x-men

X-Men: The Animated Series Morph Bust Revealed by Diamond Select

Get ready to return back to the 90s as Diamond Select Toys has a brand new X-Men statue featuring Morph in animated design

Article Summary Diamond Select unveils a new 1/6 Morph bust from X-Men: The Animated Series.

Limited edition collectible with only 2000 pieces and swappable head sculpts.

Priced at $80, the Morph statue is set for a Q3 2024 release, with pre-orders open.

Each mini-bust comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity and is designed by Barry Bradfield.

Diamond Select Toys is returning to the 90s once again for their next 1/6 bust from X-Men: The Animated Series. That X-Men cartoon is still one of the best X-Men projects to date (besides Logan, and a sequel is set to arrive on Disney+ at some point this year. We have seen quite a few of these cel-shaded statues with Beast, Jean Gray, Wolverine, Cyclops, and more, but now it is time for Morph's time to shine. Originally named Changeling, Morph possesses the mutant ability to change his appearance at will, similar to Mystique. He has a different form in Marvel Comics but always relies on humor with his fellow X-Men, and now he can come home to your X-Team.

Limited to only 2000 pieces, Morph is featured in a nicely sculpted and cel-shaded state that will feature swappable head sculpts. He is showcased in his signature brown jacket with X-Suit underneath while getting a simple pedestal base. These X-Men: The Animated Series figures are a treat to see, and we should expect more will arrive with the debut of X-Men 97'. The 1/6 Morph bust is priced at $80, he is set for a Q3 2024 release, and pre-orders are still live online.

Marvel X-Men Animated Morph 1/7 Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! To me, my X-Men! Continuing the hit line of mini-busts based on X-Men: The Animated Series, shape-shifter Morph is the next member of the team to make an appearance! Featuring interchangeable heads so he can appear good or evil, this approximately 5.5-inch mini-bust features cartoon-accurate sculpting and paint applications atop a pedestal base. It is limited to only 2000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Michelle Riley!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!