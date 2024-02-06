Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: g.i. joe, McFarlane Toys

Yo Joe! McFarlane Toys Teams Up with Hasbro for G.I.Joe Page Punchers

Step into the world of McFarlane Toys Page Punchers as a new set of heroes are called to action with G.I.Joe joining the fight

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils G.I.Joe Page Punchers with Duke and Snake Eyes.

Each set includes 3" figures, a comic display base, and two IDW comics.

Iconic comic covers featured are G.I.Joe ARAH #253 and G.I.Joe #10.

Available for pre-order at $16.99, releasing April 2024 on Hasbro Pulse and more.

Some All-American Heroes are coming soon to McFarlane Toys as they debut some brand new Page Puncher sets. That is right, the world of G.I.Joe is coming to McFarlane's popular 3" Page Puncher collectibles line for the first time. We have already seen a few of these releases already with other Hasbro properties with Transformers and Cobra Commander. Well, the heroes are making a plan this time as Duke and Snake Eyes are joining the fight. This set will feature two 3" G.I.Joe figures as well as a comic display base and not one but two hit IDW comic books. Joe fans will see some sweet iconic covers inside this set with G.I.Joe: A Real American Hero #253 (Cover A) and G.I.Joe #10 (Cover B).

These are collectibles that I wish we had when we were kids as it combines my favorite things: miniature toys and comics. Save the day with pocket-sized figures of Duke and Snake Eyes and take the fight to Cobra wherever you go. The themed bases are nice and will work with other Joe comics, and that resealable clamshell packaging is a nice touch. It is doubtful we will see 6" Page Punchers for Transformers or Joes, but these sets will easily get the job done for just $16.99. Duke and Snake Eyes will deploy in April 2024, and pre-orders are already online, including Hasbro Pulse and McFarlane Toys Store.

G.I. Joe Page Punchers: Duke and Snake Eyes

"Duke: was fluent in French, German, and English when he enlisted in 1967. Graduated top of his class at airborne school, Fort Benning. Opted for U.S. Army Special Language School. Specialized in Han Chinese and South East Asian dialects. Went Special Forces in 1969. Worked with tribesmen in South Vietnam. Ran four different Special Forces schools. Turned down a commission in 1971. Commands by winning respect."

"Snake Eyes is proficient in 12 different unarmed fighting systems (Karate, Kung-Fu, Jujitsu) and is highly skilled in the use of edged weapons. Has received extensive training in mountaineering, underwater demolitions, jungle, desert and arctic survival, and some form of holistic medicine."

