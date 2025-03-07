Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios, zatanna

Zatanna Takes to the Stage with New Iron Studios DC Comics Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of impressive statues including the arrival of Zatanna as she casts a spell on your collection

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' new Zatanna figure, a 10.4" statue capturing her magical prowess.

Explore Zatanna's DC Comics origins, from her debut in 1964 to her Justice League roles.

Pre-order the spellbinding Iron Studios statue, set to enchant collections in December 2025.

Learn about Iron Studios, renowned for their detailed collectible figures for avid collectors.

Zatanna Zatara is one of the most famous magic-wielding heroes that is from the DC Universe. She first appeared in Hawkman #4 back in 1964 and was created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson. Zatanna is the daughter of the Golden Age magician hero Zatara, who inherited his mastery of backward-spoken magic. As a stage magician and a true sorceress, this magician balances her real-world career as a performer with battling supernatural threats. Over the years, she has been a member of the Justice League, the Sentinels of Magic, and even Justice League Dark with Swamp Thing and John Constantine.

Iron Studios is now casting a spell with a new DC Comics 1/10 Art Scale statue of this infamous magician that stands 10.4" tall. Take to the stage with Zatanna as she blends real and practical magic for a truly mystifying show, from pulling rabbits and doves from a hat to her spell book floating by her side. A lot of detail is put into this statue from the stage-themed base and all of her magic front and center. Pre-orders are already live for $235, and she is set for a December 2025 release.

About Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World. All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

