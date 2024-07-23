Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Aquaman, absolute universe, aquaman, DC All-In

Okay, So We Are Not Getting An Absolute Aquaman Any Time Soon

Bleeding Cool has received praise from some corners of the internet for our coverage of DC All In and Absolute Universe over the last year...

Um ponto importante a destacar é que o Bleeding Cool News acertou 100% dos rumores envolvendo o Universo Absolute. Temos que reconhecer o bom trabalho do site e do Rich Johnston com esse tópico que eles vem cobrindo desde o final de 2023. pic.twitter.com/aov1cmtm9a — Caverna do Morcego (@batcavebr) July 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

But we did also make a little speculation. After we ran the news (not confirmed or even re-reported by anyone) that DC Comics would be getting an Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter as part of their new Absolute Universe line, alongside Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Flash, it was noted that with the addition of Martian Manhunter, it mirrored the line-up of the Resistance for the current Absolute Power series… just without Aquaman. And might this indicate that we will have an Absolute Aquaman as well?

It was just an assumption… but it seems not. Not yet at least. Aquaman doesn't have his own comic book any more, and according to sources it looks like he won't be getting an Absolute version any time soon either. Unless of course, DC Comics wants to prove Bleeding Cool wrong by commissioning one. It wouldn't be the first time a decision like that was made…

Previously I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line back in October 2023 last year. naming it as the Absolute Universe in April this year as part of DC All-In. I scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Also previously I had reported that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Since then, Bleeding Cool ram how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In. DC Comics actually managed to announce Absolute Batman's existence by accident in a merchandise post.

And before you knew it, it was all official… and we got to see more of Absolute Batman, Absloute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman and DC All-In. And then Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson told all…

