Alien #8 Preview: Where Will You Find Another Priest in This Economy?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Anyway, we've got a preview of Alien #8 here, in which bloodthirsty xenomorphs are causing turnover issues at the local settlement parish. Check out the preview below and look for Alien #8 in stores on Wednesday.

ALIEN #8

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA • Variant Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

BLOOD HARVEST!

• The xenomorphs overtake the settlement.

• A last stand is made.

• A terrible truth is learned.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

