All The Comics Publishers You Have To Boycott If You Boycott NFTs

There is a lot of bad feeling among some people, especially comic creators, regarding the rise of NFTs, initially over their extreme use of electricity and energy, but after that was heavily reduced for many non-fungible token offerings, it has been criticised for money laundering, tax avoidance and corruption on a multi-global scale, or for being a long-term Ponzi scheme. And that anyone who participates in creating them is either trying to con someone or someone who will be conned. There are also countless examples of people taking other people's works and minting them as NFTs, with scant regard for copyright or original creation. Thius lead led to announced boycotts, and even creators getting cancelled from comic cons.

A headline joke was made by a few people regarding the recent statement by Oni Press/Lion Forge as lacking in empathy or humanity, that next they would be announcing NFTs. It was a good joke. However, as was then pointed out, they had already done them for Scott Pilgrim's 10th Anniversary. But it's not like they are alone.

Curio also launched a partnership with InTrove, a company that connects physical collectibles with NFTs kicking off with a run of the first printings of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1-4. InterPop has introduced a bunch of characters in its Emergents universe. Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenz and Sal Buscema launched The R.I.G.H.T Project comic on IndieGoGo with Apex Comics Group with NFT funding options. New Art platform Comic Boxels launched Moonwars: Genesis Launch featuring Josh Blaylock, Arsenic Lullaby, Howard Chaykin, Bart Sears, and Joel H Herrera. Matt Furie made millions reclaiming Pepe The Frog on NFT, and a universe of collectible NFT characters, PEGZ. Stan Lee's Genesis has launched a collection of 10,000 NFTs minted on the Solana blockchain ahead of the release of Stan Lee's Genesis physical table-top board game next summer by Tom Akel and Ryan Benjamin. Also BeyondLife.club and Orange Comet has launched Stan Lee's Chakra The Invincible. Who else? Square Enix, Kodansha, Zenescope, AWA, Rocketship, Gumroad, Kickstarter, and so on. Oh and Wizard World changed its name to Creek Road Miners.

Basically, right now, if you want to boycott NFTs in comic books, it's getting harder and harder. Imagune what announcements at San Diego Comic-Con will bring. Talking of which…

"The Nerd & Fight Capital NFT at Exposé Gentleman's Club, 5520 Kearny Villa Rd for a special cosplay night. Free entry for Fight Capital NFT holders along with some exclusive merch for our community, Friday 22nd of July, Kearney Villa Road, San Diego, 10pm-1am." That scans, right?

