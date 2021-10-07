DC Comics Surprise-Drops Free NFTs To DC Fandome Attendees

Attendees of DC Comics' online comic con event DC Fandome, received an access code to claim a free DC Comics non-fungible token or NFT item today, one of a number of possible choices, dropped into all US-based attendees' inboxes. Who could object to getting something like that for free? Just ask iPhone users who got that U2 album…

The mailing headlines that "FOR OVER 87 YEARS, DC HAS SHAPED FAN CULTURE. TODAY, WE'RE REDEFINING IT." I'm not entirely sure that's true. For a start, fan culture is not one way, and they might have something to say about it themselves. DC Comcis continued, saying " Congratulations! You are among the first to receive your DC NFT*! It's our way of saying thanks for being a registered member of the DC community. We've partnered with Palm NFT Studio to reimagine legendary DC comic book covers as NFTs. Using Palm's environmentally sustainable and energy efficient technology, these NFTs highlight DC's legendary history, breadth of characters, and diversity of storytelling. Click the CLAIM NOW link below to be taken to the Palm NFT Studio site, where you can register for an account and claim your exclusive DC NFT. We're rolling out the NFT program to our registered DC Fans as we approach DC FanDome. Your friends will receive theirs soon as well!"

And some fans are already objecting on social media, talking about the perceived environmental friendliness of NFTs using blockchain technology. However plenty more are sharing the NFT drop, as everyone who shares it on social media is eligible to claim a second DC Comics NFT. The battle of social media has commenced. We have identified the following varieties so far:

Jace Fox Batman

Batman & The Court Of Owls

Jessica Cruz Green Lantern

Diana of Themyscira Wonder Woman

Val-Zod Superman

John Stewart Green Lantern

Harley Quinn

Nubia Wonder Woman

Yara Flor Wonder Woman

Kal-El Superman

Harley Quinn Vs Zombies

Palm NFT Studios have their own spin on the situation on their own website, talking about "what DC's landmark NFT drop reveals about the power of community to transform IP, and culture" echoing DC Comics language.

For over 87 years, DC has shaped culture and stoked imagination. We look up to Superman. We see ourselves in Wonder Woman. And sometimes, like Harley Quinn, we revel in chaos. (^.~)☆ For fans around the world, the DC universe isn't something that unfolds far, far away. It's deeply personal. In many ways, that's the promise of blockchain-based art. NFTs are built to empower new modes of storytelling, and new means of connection. More than just artworks to behold, NFTs are social objects. They're engineered to be shared. And they're designed to give fans a seat at the table. This fall, we're partnering with DC to explore how NFTs can transform and improve access for fan communities. It all starts at DC FanDome. Last year, the digital experience opened up the doors to the DC Universe, generating a massive 22 million global views across 220 countries and territories in a mere 24 hours. In October, DC and Palm NFT Studio will launch a landmark NFT drop that will not only provide fans with the keys to the DC universe, but more importantly: a stake in its future. With millions of fans expected to tune in, DC FanDome will become the first large-scale virtual event with registration powered by NFTs—and a blueprint for environmentally-friendly ticketing. Palm Network's sustainable blockchain technology provides a 99.99% reduction in energy usage compared to Proof of Work systems. The carbon footprint of one transaction on Palm is equal to sending 3 emails. (Source: Patch; Mike Berners-Lee: How Bad are Bananas? The Carbon Footprint of Everything) At the same time, the network enables DC's platform to mint millions of NFTs for fans with near zero cost. Starting on October 5, fans can collect their free NFT by registering for DC FanDome, with the ability to unlock a second free NFT for sharing on Twitter. The open edition series will feature 5 DC characters and 3 rarity tiers, across iconic comic book covers that span the breadth and diversity of DC's history, handpicked by DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee. Each artwork, awarded at random, comes to life as a surreal memory storage device. The collection contains the breadth of DC comics history; charting the diverse evolution of legendary Super Heroes. Every edition is also hardcoded with the keys to the future. In 2022, DC and Palm NFT Studio have more in store for collectors. Fans who collect a free DC FanDome NFT will have the opportunity to unlock future drops first, and catch a glimpse of the universes to come. Since Detective #1, DC has shaped storytelling culture. Today, through sustainable NFT initiatives, they're allowing fans to do the same: allowing for ownership of archival comic book art, and providing them with a stake in the platform of the future.

How will more American fans react as they wake up to this unsolicited freebie from DC Comics? We look forward to finding out…