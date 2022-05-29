Amazing Spider-Man #2 Tops Bestseller List Even Without Mary Jane

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #2 Hulk #7 Devils Reign Omega #1 Saga #59 Detective Comics #1,060 Moon Knight #11 Batman Fortress #1 Punisher #3 Legion of X #1 Action Comics #1,043

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Rodman Comics: How does Marvel not get any of their titles into the top ten in our store? By us not getting our Penguin order. Luckily, I ordered a handful through Diamond in case something like this ever happens, though I was thinking, in case the Penguin order is messed up by Penguin. Then I learned that apparently after ordering through Penguin from the start, I was finalizing them before midnight my time, but not eastern time. Yeah, after a decade of ordering comics, I dropped the ball badly. I started missing the cut-off dates for placing orders for Penguin, just barely, Apparently, Sundays, my day to do all the bookkeeping and paperwork then check out all my ordering and make sure it is done for the store, lasted longer and longer, until I was going over the cut-off, thinking it was midnight my time. That is the cut-off, even though I knew it was eastern time when I started with Penguin. All I had to do, was put the order through when I originally started them, and edit them later on. My brain apparently got out of the habit. Never did that with Diamond or Lunar. No idea when or if this week's Marvel comics Penguin order will even arrive now. Still no tracking for them, or what I need for next week. Heck, my order for Marvel issues that we sold out of weeks ago, is MIA. Now I have learned that my orders for upcoming comics like Marvel Fortnite #1 and the Mandalorian #1 did not make the cut off either, that will be very costly if they come in late or not at all. I called and emailed Friday and, of course, they apparently closed early for the three day holiday, and I will not know if I can get upcoming orders fixed or not. What a way to shaft myself. That said, why the heck did no one from Penguin give me a heads up? Weeks of orders barely missed the cut-off, and nothing is said. I know I am the fool that made the mistake and am costing myself money, though by me not getting the orders in, that costs Penguin also. Come Tuesday, hopefully, I will find out if I can fix the upcoming orders or if I need to go back to Diamond so I do not do this again.

Graham Crackers Comics: Saga BARELY missed the cut for our top 5. Considering it has 0 variants, we will always call that a HUGE plus!!! Spidey continues to rule every time Marvel relaunches it (and a lot of the time otherwise also).

Notable sales:

Fantastic Four #48 CGC 9.2 $20,000 Can't go wrong with this one.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3rd print #1 CGC 6.5 $880 A 3rd print is still a winner for a TMNT #1

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week