Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY Preview: Thanks Alot, Avengers

In this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY, Hobie Brown reveals the cost of constant superhero battles on regular people. See, we've been saying for years that all that shaking the Marvel Universe to its foundations leaving nothing the same again must not be fun for the regular denizens of the Marvel Universe. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #88.BEY

by Geoffrey Thorne & Jan Bazaldua & Jim Towe, cover by Nick Bradshaw

Did you think BEYOND only had ONE hero on their payroll? In this issue: The Slingers come out to play! Watch as Hobie Brown ascends to new heights as THE HORNET!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620267600111

| Rated T

$4.99

Varants:

75960620267600121 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 88.BEY BAZALDUA VARIANT – $4.99 US

