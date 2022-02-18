Amazing Spider-Man #90 Preview: Spidey Calls Out Gimmick Infringement

Spider-Man calls out Queen Goblin for ripping off the Goblin Queen in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #90, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. But shouldn't he look to his own house, where he's had his own gimmick stolen by his own clone for months?! Spider-physician: heal thyself! Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #90

by Patrick Gleason, cover by Arthur Adams

QUEEN GOBLIN IS TRIUMPHANT! The Daily Bugle is decimated. Can Ben Reilly bounce back and take down the Queen Goblin?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608936909011

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960608936909021 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 90 ANTONIO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608936909031 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 90 GLEASON VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.