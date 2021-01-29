American Gods, Pokemon GO, Lucifer – The Daily LITG 29th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's American Gods, Pokemon GO, Lucifer or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- American Gods: Neil Gaiman On Anansi/S03; Orlando Jones Responds
- The Rainbow Rare Cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 1
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Drops Some Serious Season 6 Looks
- Walker: Jared Padalecki Spoke with Chuck Norris, Got His Approval
- AEW Unrivaled Series Four Revealed, Matt Hardy, Sammy, Cody, More
- Brian K Vaughan Promised New Issues Of Saga Will Be Worth The Wait
- Fallout 76 Receives A Major Update Including Inventory Overhaul
- Sneasel Limited Research Day Comes To Pokémon GO
- Funko Announces Full Wave of Godzilla Vs Kong Pops
- Crossover #4 Has Censored Comics Character Guest-Star
- DC Comics & Yen Press Interns In Today's Comics Jobwatch
- Comics Folk React To… Wall Street, Reddit and GameStop
- GLAAD Outstanding Comic Nominees For Marvel, DC, Boom, Random House
- Image to Overship Spawn #315 B&W Greg Capullo/Todd McFarlane Variant
- Shadowman #1 Returns (Honestly) In Valiant April 2021 Solicitations
- Little, Brown Signs Up Einhorn's Epic Productions For Graphic Novels
- Mac's Book Club Show Gets Graphic Novel, First Cat In Space Ate Pizza
- King In Black, BRZRKR and HaHa Top Advance Reorders
- Rosemary Valero-O'Connell's The 12th House Is Her Raison D'être
- DC Comics Adds Doug Braithwaite To Represent! Digital Series
- A Wonder Woman 1984/Netflix Sandman Crossover With Asim Chaudhry?
LITG one year ago – James Tynion Joined Batman
And Sandman was separate from Lucifer.
- How DC Screwed Up James Tynion's Final Issue of Justice League Dark (and How Batman Made him Leave)
- "This Is Us" Season 4 "A Hell of a Week: Part Two" Preview: Kevin's Time
- "Lucifer": Neil Gaiman – "Sandman" Not Cause for Netflix Series Ending
- The Comic Shop of Oswego, New York, to Close
- Jo Martin – Not A Parallel Universe Doctor Who
- Doctor… Who? Five Possible Theories (Spoilers)
- The Avengers Settle a Profound Moral Quandary… with Punching in Avengers #30 [Preview]
- Marc Jackson Brings Back Tom Selleck's Magnum PI to Comic Books
- "Saved by the Bell": Peacock Reveals Sequel Series' Class Roster
- Lex Luthor's Apology in Justice League #39 [Preview]
LITG two years ago – Scott Bakula crossed over
And Bill Maher had new rules.
- Scott Bakula Suggests an Awesome 'Quantum Leap', 'NCIS' Crossover
- 'Real Time with Bill Maher': Comics "New Rules" is Old Hate [Opinion]
- Fox's 'X-Men' Films Were Never Given a Chance to be Great
- Hasbro's Walmart Exclusive G1 Reissue of Transformers Leader Optimus Prime is in Stores Now
- The Missing Books of DC Comics
- Late Night Rumours – More Layoffs at DC Comics Coming Soon
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Graphic novelist Joseph-Elliott Coleman.
- Jeph Loeb, Executive Vice President of Marvel TV
- David W. Olbrich, Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat
- Danica Davidson, author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes.
- Scott McDaniel, artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow,
- Michael McDermott, writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh.
- Ahmad Rashad Doucet, artist on Alabaster Shadows, Can I Pet Your Werewolf
Happening today:
- French Comic Books and Translation for Publication: Practical Workshop and Professional Overview, Online Event, UF France-Florida Research Institute, 11 am ET. The FFRI as part of the Francophone Artists, Bandes Dessinées, and Diasporic Graphics guest speaker series is delighted to Welcome UF alumnus Dr. E. Joe Johnson to discuss his work as a professional translator of French comics into English. A professor of French and Spanish at Clayton State University in metro Atlanta, Joe has translated dozens of classic French comic books from Asterix to the Smurfs and most recently the nineteenth-century novel, Amitié et devouement ou trois mois à la Louisiane. In his talk, he will discuss the challenges of translating, the specific issues in translating comic books, and his work with publishers to bring his translations to print.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.