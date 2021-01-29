American Gods, Pokemon GO, Lucifer – The Daily LITG 29th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's American Gods, Pokemon GO, Lucifer or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – James Tynion Joined Batman

And Sandman was separate from Lucifer.

LITG two years ago – Scott Bakula crossed over

And Bill Maher had new rules.

And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Graphic novelist Joseph-Elliott Coleman.

Jeph Loeb , Executive Vice President of Marvel TV

, Executive Vice President of Marvel TV David W. Olbrich, Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat

Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat Danica Davidson, author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes.

author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes. Scott McDaniel , artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow,

, artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow, Michael McDermott , writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh.

, writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh. Ahmad Rashad Doucet, artist on Alabaster Shadows, Can I Pet Your Werewolf

Happening today:

French Comic Books and Translation for Publication: Practical Workshop and Professional Overview, Online Event, UF France-Florida Research Institute, 11 am ET. The FFRI as part of the Francophone Artists, Bandes Dessinées, and Diasporic Graphics guest speaker series is delighted to Welcome UF alumnus Dr. E. Joe Johnson to discuss his work as a professional translator of French comics into English. A professor of French and Spanish at Clayton State University in metro Atlanta, Joe has translated dozens of classic French comic books from Asterix to the Smurfs and most recently the nineteenth-century novel, Amitié et devouement ou trois mois à la Louisiane. In his talk, he will discuss the challenges of translating, the specific issues in translating comic books, and his work with publishers to bring his translations to print.

