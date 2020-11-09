American Horror Story to Arrowverse – Daily LITG, 9th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Arrow, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, American Horror Story – and so much more.

The Daily LITG, 9th of November 2020
The Daily LITG, 9th of November 2020

Daily LITG: Arrowverse, American Horror Story and Pokemon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
  2. Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
  3. Snorlax Raid Spotlight For Animation Week 2020 In Pokémon GO
  4. Fear TWD Season 6 Breaks Early; 2-Hour World Beyond Season Finale
  5. Is Psyduck Guaranteed Shiny In The New Pokémon GO Timed Research?
  6. Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps Fire Donald Trump
  8. AEW Full Gear Results – Who Quit, Jon Moxley or Eddie Kingston?
  9. Saturday Night Live Succeeds Because Kate McKinnon is SNL's MVP
  10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

  1. Insight Editions Collect 45 Years Of Wolverine Art In Hardcover
  2. Why Can't Goblins Be Heroes? Eric Grissom and Will Perkins Fix That
  3. Obscure Comics: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Upstairs/Downstairs
  4. Queer ESports Graphic Novel, Renegade Rule, Gets Scheduled For 2021
  5. Catwoman: Soulstealer, Indestructibles Delayed By DC Till August 2021
  6. Krypto The Superdog Returns To DC Comics Kids Line
  7. Batman, X-Men, Thor and Crossover Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Two years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped

And there were more Cobblepots about.

  1. DC Comics Cancels Scalped Book Four – and Probably Five Too
  2. 8 Revealed DC Comics Covers for November and December by Francesco Mattina, Josh Middleton, Frank Cho and More
  3. Was That Dr Manhattan in Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern #1?
  4. DC Comics is Adding Robin #0 to the Batman Prodigal Collection Now
  5. 'Rogue One' Prequel Starring Diego Luna Coming to Disney+ Bob Iger Says

LITG: Happening today:

Lots of events are online now – but not all.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Bill Mantlo, co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger.
  • Marvel and DC Comics artist Ken Landgraf
  • Mort Todd, comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music and owner of Comicfix.
  • Jack Herman, artist on Elementals and Robotech.
  • Comic reviewer Patrick Hayes
  • EIC of Boomstick Comics, Bryan Kluger

And a note that it would have been Terry Wiley's 59th birthday today. We miss the man terribly.

And we'll see you here tomorrow.


