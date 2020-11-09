American Horror Story to Arrowverse – Daily LITG, 9th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Arrow, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, American Horror Story – and so much more.

The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Arrowverse, American Horror Story and Pokemon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

Two years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped

And there were more Cobblepots about.

LITG: Happening today:

Lots of events are online now – but not all.

Santa Cruz Cómic 2020, Online Even

Robert Rivest Children's Comic Mime Show hosted by Monmouth County Library.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bill Mantlo, co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger.

co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger. Marvel and DC Comics artist Ken Landgraf

Mort Todd , comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music and owner of Comicfix.

, comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music and owner of Comicfix. Jack Herman , artist on Elementals and Robotech.

, artist on Elementals and Robotech. Comic reviewer Patrick Hayes

EIC of Boomstick Comics, Bryan Kluger

And a note that it would have been Terry Wiley's 59th birthday today. We miss the man terribly.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Arrow, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, American Horror Story or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.