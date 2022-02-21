An Epic Golden Age Battle in Master Comics #21, at Auction

The United States declared War on Japan on December 8, 1941 in the wake of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and responded in kind to Germany and Italy's subsequent declaration of war on December 11, 1941. But by the Fall of that year, the media and public sentiment had begun to view America's entry into the war as inevitable, and so had comic books. The comic book heroes' battles against saboteurs and fifth columnists had steadily turned into more direct action. In one of the most memorable storylines of the era, Captain Marvel, Bulletman, and Captain Marvel Jr. take part in an epic battle against a character called Captain Nazi, who had been ordered by Hitler to take America's heroes down. This iconic battle of good vs evil began in Master Comics #21, then continued in Whiz Comics #25 and Master Comics #22. There's an affordable copy of the beginning of this historic trilogy with its memorable cover in Master Comics #21 (Fawcett Publications, 1941) CGC FR/GD 1.5 Slightly brittle pages up for auction in today's 2022 February 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122208 at Heritage Auctions.

