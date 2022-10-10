Ant-Man Gets Trapped On Tales To Astonish #36 Cover, Up for Auction

Ant-Man fans: now is the time to buy. The hero returns to the MCU this winter in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the keys and special issues are already getting gobbled up. His third appearance, in Tales To Astonish #36, is one of my personal favorite covers featuring the hero. While not Scott Lang, it perfectly encapsulates why I would never want the power to shrink down to ant size for any reason. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 1.8 copy o the book from 1962, a very presentable and displayable copy. Currently at $58, this can be had for a great price for someone looking to add a decent copy to their collections. Check it out below.

Ant-Man Trapped behind A Glass Case Of Emotion

"Cover by Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers. The Challenge of Comrade X!, script by Stan Lee and Larry Lieber, art by Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers; Ant-Man is hunted by a Soviet agent sent to capture him, but a beautiful stranger warns him of the spy's whereabouts. From Outer Space text story. The Hands of Time!, art by Paul Reinman; A fugitive steals a clock that turns back time; He becomes young again and tries to commit the perfect crime. The Search for Pan!, script by Stan Lee, art by Steve Ditko; A man arrives in a small village looking for Pan, whom all the villagers affirm does exist. 36 pgs., full color. $0.12. Cover price $0.12. Tales to Astonish #36 (Marvel, 1962) CGC GD- 1.8 Off-white to white pages. The third appearance of Ant-Man. Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers cover. Kirby and Steve Ditko art. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $100. CGC census 9/22: 3 in 1.8, 455 higher. CGC Grader Notes: detached front cover, staple(s) added after manufacturing interior, staple(s) added after manufacturing spine, creasing to cover, spine stress lines to cover, tears to cover."

If you want to add this Ant-Man book to your collection, go here and get more info and to place a bid. While there, check out all of the other books taking bids today.

