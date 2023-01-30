Armed With Madness, New Graphic Novel by Mary M Talbot & Bryan Talbot Armed With Madness is a new graphic novel by Mary M Talbot and Dr Bryan Talbot being announced by Self Made Hero for May 2023.

"Reluctant muse and feminist champion… society heiress and rebel refugee… the last of the Surrealists: Leonora Carrington played many roles in her long and extraordinary life. Renouncing her privileged upbringing in pre-war England for the more exciting elite of Paris's 1930s avant-garde, she comes to rub shoulders (and more) with the likes of Pablo Picasso, Man Ray, and Salvador Dalí, after embarking on a complicated love affair with Max Ernst. But the demons that have both haunted and inspired her work are gathering, and when the world goes mad with the outbreak of war and the Nazi invasion, Leonora's own hold on reality collapses into a terrifying psychotic episode of her own. Eventually fleeing war-torn Europe, she emerges into a new and richly creative life in Mexico City, establishing herself as a prodigious painter, writer, and advocate of women's rights. This new work by the acclaimed partnership of Mary M. Talbot and Bryan Talbot celebrates the life and career of a truly remarkable woman – and artist." Here's a preview of the new graphic novel, below.

Armed With Madness, 144pp, colour, hardback, will be published by Self Made Hero for £19.99.

Dr Bryan Talbot is a comics artist and writer, best known as the creator of Luther Arkwright, as well as the Grandville series of books. Professor Mary Talbot is a British academic and author. She has written several well-received academic works in critical discourse analysis and since 2009 has turned her hand to freelance writing. Her first graphic novel Dotter of Her Father's Eyes, published by Jonathan Cape in 2012 and illustrated by Bryan Talbot won the 2012 Costa biography prize.