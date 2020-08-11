Richard Starkings Ask For Mercy Returns for A Tentacley Season Three

Richard Starkings has a year of Season Threes, it seems, as he's following up the announcement if Elephantmen 2261 Season Three with news of Ask For Mercy Season Three, set to debut for digital readers today, August 11th, on ComiXology Originals. The series, drawn by Abigail Jill Harding, who also contributed to Elephantment, will be subtitled A World of Disquiet, which seems appropriate given the subject matter: apocalypse via giant squid and whale.

ComiXology Originals, in their announcement, write:

In Ask For Mercy Season Three: A World of Disquiet it's 2023 in Leeds, England and the apocalypse is here. A great evil has befallen the world. Strange squids and whales appear in the sky above cities all over the Earth. While Mercy and Ratmir fight monsters on the street, they meet a young girl named Becky and are charged with looking after her. Is there more to Becky than meets the eye? Is she the key to peace and saving the humans?

With a Season One that began back during World War II, Ask For Mercy continues this sprawling saga of horror and fantasy. It's going to have some added real-world relevance this time, though, as this new season will straddle both our current COVID-19 madness and a future at (I hope) is different. Not that things would be better in a world of monster squids, but hey, a writer can hope.

Writer Richard Starkings writes of the series timeline:

"This season of Ask For Mercy is set in both 2023 AND 2020 … and yes, the 2020 everyone on the planet has been living through with all its pandemic craziness. Abigail and I plotted a story in 2019 that couldn't have been more poignant or relevant … but, yes, it's full of monsters and at long last we bring our team back together—though not without them suffering through some major challenges along the way!"

As a tentacle-induced apocalypse comes to Ask For Mercy, it's a little disquieting how appropriate this story is for modern times. All three seasons of Ask For Mercy are available on ComiXology Originals, along with the rest of Elephantmen if you're in a particularly Starkings mood.