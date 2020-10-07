AWA Studios Offering Upshot Graphic Novels Discount on Amazon

AWA Studios' first wave of titles are now complete and being collected into graphic novels, and the publisher is collaborating with Amazon to offer them at a discount. Each book has a discount code to take 20% off the cover price when you order it on Amazon. They include The Resistance by J. Michael Straczynski and Mike Deodato Jr., Archangel 8 by Michael Moreci and C.P. Smith, Red Border by Jason Starr, and Will Conrad, Year Zero by Benjamin Percy and Ramon Rosanas, Hotell by John Lees and Dalibor Talajic.

The Resistance

By J. Michael Straczynski and Mike Deodato Jr.

"A global disaster leaves hundreds of millions dead in its wake. Shortly after, a few thousand suddenly manifest superhuman powers. Born under a cloud, these reborn humans must discover who they are, why they possess such great powers, and what, if any, responsibility they bear for the tragedy. Are they harbingers of more tragedy to come…or Earth's last hope?"

Red Border

By Jason Starr and Will Conrad

"When a young, middle-class Mexican couple targeted for death by the Juarez Cartel flee across the border into Texas, they wander into a house of horrors beyond their wildest imagination. Rescued by a mysterious local who takes them to the safety of his family's ranch, the couple soon realize their hosts have more than just skeletons in their closet, and the army of assassins on their trail might be the least of their problems."

Year Zero

By Benjamin Percy and Ramon Rosanas

"A Japanese hitman, a Mexican street urchin, an Afghan military aide, a Polar research scientist, a midwestern American survivalist – five survivors of a horrific global epidemic who must draw upon their unique skills and deepest instincts to navigate a world of shambling dead. A braided narrative that offers a global look at the Zombie Apocalypse, Year Zero wrestles with the weighty moral and theological questions posed by the pandemic and investigates its cause and possible cure."

Archangel 8

By Michael Moreci and C.P. Smith

"In a world beyond the sight of mortals, Heaven and Hell wage an eternal war for the soul of mankind. Principal among God's legion are seven archangels written about in religious texts for millennia. But there is an eighth archangel, known only from passing allusions in Apocrypha, who operates under a different code. Fighting without God's sanction, he faces the enemy on his own terms, and shows just how bad good can be."

Hotell

By John Lees and Dalibor Talajic

"You won't find it on any map, but if you happen to be driving down Route 66 late at night and you're truly desperate for shelter, sanctuary, or secrecy, you might see a battered sign on the side of the road: The Pierrot Courts Hotel – where many check-in but few check out: the woman whose unborn child urges her to do terrible, terrible things…the man who can't get rid of his wife no matter how many times he chops her body into pieces…the failed priest performing a desperate exorcism on a kidnapped boy…the investigative journalist on the trail of a serial killer, who discovers a terrible secret in the crawlspace between the hotel walls. These are but a few of the Pierrot Courts Hotel's guests and all of them will wish they had just kept driving."