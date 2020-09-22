Batgirl #49 Suggests Joker Lives, But Someone Else Doesn't (Spoilers)

Today sees a penultimate issue of Batgirl from Cecil Castellucci, Robbi Rodriguez and Jordie Bellaire. Once upon a time, before the dumping of the 5G relaunch, this opportunity would have been giving creative teams the chance to tell final stories of characters. Batman may have originally seen the death of the Joker and the crippling of Bruce Wayne. But while things changed, there are still vestigal traces – and today's Batgirl is full of them. Major spoilers throughout, you have been warned, but it will all lead up to next month's Batgirl #50 finale.

With someone killing red haired women dressed up to be Batgirl. Giving Barbara Gordon a brief reprise as it also noticed there is a missing Bruce Wayne. Also a Barbara Gordon clearly believing that, post-Joker War, the Joker is still alive. But while Batgirl may not get a dead Joker to bring ultimate closure to the world… there may be another. And a big change to the Batman world in the offing.

BATGIRL #49 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

JUL200418

(W) Cecil Castellucci (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

"The Last Joke" part two: in the finale of this killer two-part tale, Babs traces the Batgirl-obsessed redhead murders back to their source and realizes the real culprit is…closer than she expected! Will James Gordon Jr. step up to the plate and prove his new loyalty to his sister by taking out the killer? In Shops: Sep 23, 2020 SRP: $3.99

A very interesting solicitation indeed regarding what is and is not revealed. But for Batgirl, Jim Gordon and James Gordon Jr, there is a definite conclusion and closure for one very unfortunate episode in the Gordon family tree. With a confrontation between Barbara and James, with Jim watching on…

And a closure to that particular chapter? Maybe. They still have one final issue to clarify it all..

But as it stands, the death of James Gordon Jr. Psychopathic serial killer, haunted by his own demons and finally murdered by them…

Batgirl #49 is published today from DC Comics.