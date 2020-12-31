Batman/Superman Brings Movie Magic To The Omniverse (Preview)

Superman/Batman or Batman/Superman has been a relatively popular series over the years, teaming DC Comics' two most popular characters up, but rarely going up against the respective solo titles, save for the initial run with Jeph Loeb, Ed McGuinness and Michael Turner.

So maybe it's time to try something else? Gene Luen Yang, Ivan Reis and Danny Miki (Where's Joe Prado?) are to show a variety of "what if?" worlds for the series, spinning out of Death Metal. Could we have a Batman-Verse/Superman-Verse coming? With the sketch art, showing parallel lives, as playing out on movie film reel, it seems to involve politicians and Hollywood studios.

As well as some designs for the cover-featured big bad Batman/Superman villains to come, from other worlds. Including one with a Spider-like design?

As well as some henchmen who are taking precautions against the pandemic?

Batman/Superman #16 by the new creative team launches at the end of March. BATMAN/SUPERMAN #16

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

variant cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

ON SALE 3/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

In the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal, catch a glimpse of brave new worlds within the DC Universe…but what are these strange planets? As we delve into the parallel lives of the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight, we'll meet new villains, new heroes, alternate realities, and a transdimensional collision that you will need to see to believe! It's the dastardly debut of a cadre of new villains, including the Spider Lady and her poisonous webs, Dr Atom, who sports a Kryptonite pendant, and the maniacal machinations of the Unknown Wizard! You've never seen Batman and Superman like this before—so buckle up and get ready for the start of a new era courtesy of writer Gene Luen Yang and artist Ivan Reis!