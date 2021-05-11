Batman: The Detective Thinks Paris Is West Of London? (Spoilers)

Tom Taylor is a very fine comic book writer, with hits that came from nowhere and surprised everyone, such as Injustice: Gods Among Us and DCeased. He's co-creator, executive producer and head writer of Netflix TV show The Deep based on his own creator-owned comic, and he has been breathing new life into Wolverine and Batman. But at Bleeding Cool, he is always going to be known as the guy who didn't realise that British police don't carry guns as standard and, in his England-set Hellblazer mini-series had all policemen – even traffic wardens – whip them out at the merest provocation.

This means when he sets his new Batman series, Batman: The Detective drawn by Andy Kubert, in England, we are going to have our antennae out. In the first issue, we did point out how a hospital was changed from one name to another during the production of the comic, from a real hospital to a fictitious one, but leaving enough signs to place it miles away, and over the river from where it should be. But that was just Bleeding Cool being pedantic for the hell of it.

In today's Batman: The Detective #2, we get to have a little more fun. Learning that Batman has Batmobiles all over the world for whenever he happens to be in town.

That he has access to a hidden hospital base underneath Piccadilly Circus. And given that the Piccadilly line is the lowest of all underground lines in London, that means it has to go really deep underground. Would probably have made sense to put it under Bond Street or something, but we'll allow it.

But then we get a real stinker, and there's no getting around this one. Sorry, Tom Taylor, Batman: The Detective is a fine comic book but…

King's Cross is adjacent to St Pancras and indeed is where the Eurostar train departs for Paris in France. But there is something that you may have gotten a little confused.

Have you got your compass out Tom? Batman: The Detective #2 is published today.

BATMAN THE DETECTIVE #2 (OF 6) CVR A ANDY KUBERT

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Andy Kubert, Sandra Hope (CA) Andy Kubert

The bestselling team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Andy Kubert continue their epic Batman adventure! Batman's European adventure continues as the mystery around the organization known as Equilibrium deepens! Just who are these enigmatic villains, and why are they out to erase the Dark Knight's legacy? And how does Henri Ducard play into all this—can this face from Bruce Wayne's past be the key to it all? Important note: The first issue of this series will reach comics with the updated name Batman: The Detective.

Retail: $3.99

