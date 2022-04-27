Big Plans For Peter Parker? More Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers
A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool posted some gossip about the new Amazing Spider-Man launching today from Marvel Comics, but we didn't know the half of it. relaunching with a new Amazing Spider-Man #1 for the character's sixtieth anniversary, we pointed out that how in the most recent Amazing Spider-Man Vol 5 #93, we had Peter Parker back in the Spider-Man suit, his Aunt May defending him. And Mary Jane Watson talking about moving in with Peter Parker again, teasing a reconciliation of the couple whose marriage was deleted by Mephisto.
Could this be the new Hobgoblin? It's not easy being green…
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1
MARVEL COMICS
FEB220786
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita
Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER! Don't believe us? We brought John Romita Jr. back JUST FOR THIS!
RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022
SRP: $5.99