Big Plans For Peter Parker? More Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool posted some gossip about the new Amazing Spider-Man launching today from Marvel Comics, but we didn't know the half of it. relaunching with a new Amazing Spider-Man #1 for the character's sixtieth anniversary, we pointed out that how in the most recent Amazing Spider-Man Vol 5 #93, we had Peter Parker back in the Spider-Man suit, his Aunt May defending him. And Mary Jane Watson talking about moving in with Peter Parker again, teasing a reconciliation of the couple whose marriage was deleted by Mephisto.

But in the new series, everything has fallen apart for Parker, more than ever before, to the extent that it seemed a combination of One More Day and Sin's Past. We do not know what Peter did. But he is on the outs with everyone, both as Peter Parker and as Spider-Man. Peter Parker is lying to Aunt May and she knows it. And yes, from this point on, it is going to get more and more spoilery. You have been warned. Parker has disappeared with his friends and is standoffish to them. He stole from the Fantastic Four and Human Torch, still permanently on fire six months on, is flaming mad. But worse than being on the outs with friends, he is no longer with Mary Jane. And worse than that, it seems that with great power there doesn't necessarily come great responsibility. Indeed, Mary Jane doesn't even want to talk to him, even as Peter Parker becomes her stalker. Mary Jane appears to be living with someone else entirely, a man called Paul. And they are not alone. And what has happened in six months? But the comic is not just about Spider-Man's recent past but his upcoming future. And someone has plans…

Could this be the new Hobgoblin? It's not easy being green…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220786

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita

Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER! Don't believe us? We brought John Romita Jr. back JUST FOR THIS!

RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: $5.99